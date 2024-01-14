Create New Account
Prophecies | COMPLACENCY, DARKNESS, ROLLER COASTERS, VINDICATION - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Flyover Conservatives
Published a month ago

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.



Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -



FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live



TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com



Tim sheets

2:17 - 3:45

https://youtu.be/KKK5ZAt81jI?si=iX7VuuBk5edILheD



Beneath Sheep’s Clothing documentary

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb7aXMViQDwd8YNtcpeTs-w



Robin Bullock

Complacency

36:27-43:22

55:22-56:15

49:50-50-53

58:18-1:01:21

1:06:23-1:07:07

https://www.youtube.com/live/DGReDfthe1g?si=AUJMZB-seU4F0GBO



Andrew Whalen Book “Dreams to Save a Nation”

BOOK: www.vanquishpw.com

INTERVIEW: https://flyover.live/e/prophecies-dreams-to-save-a-nation-andrew-whalen



Church International January 7, 2023

2:38:24-2:52:06

https://www.youtube.com/live/DGReDfthe1g?si=AUJMZB-seU4F0GBO



Tim Sheets Jan 7, 2023

:23-1:52

22:37-26:33

31:50-34:34

36:28-36:39

36:40-47:35

https://youtu.be/cAfQtdPCVOU?si=LpPUVlarCSh1spGP

Yvon Attia

1:00:17 - 1:08:50

https://rumble.com/v460slx-charlie-shamp-2024-the-year-of-greater-works-and-greater-glory.html



Donna Rigney January 5, 2023

0:14 - 8:40

17:12 - 21:54

26:02 - 28:10

29:45 - 30:32

https://youtu.be/Alb9gs3GnhA?si=yTiTi6lGxYb


