CRIME, HOMELESSNESS, VIOLENCE, FILTH, CHAOS in SEATTLE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Jesse Watters: They are in denial - leftist residents mocked the idea that violence is spinning out of control. Seattle has gone ghetto. Look at the demographics of the city. The quality of life keeps going down and down. They have accepted the death spiral.