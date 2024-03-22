❗️The moment gunmen breach the entrance to Crocus City Hall shopping Centre in north west Moscow killing security guards and innocent bystanders in cold blood. 🇷🇺🙏

🇺🇦💥If Zelensky is responsible for this Ukraine will cease to exist.

👍Russian special forces are responding.

ADDING..

Soldiers of the special forces of the Russian Guard arrived at Crocus City Hall, a TASS correspondent reports.

Special forces are currently operating at the site of the terrorist attack in Crocus Hall. A significant fire is still ongoing at the facility; some sources indicate that firefighting helicopters are being deployed to extinguish it. The precise number of casualties is not yet known.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations has confirmed the evacuation of approximately 100 individuals from the basements of the burning building. However, it appears that some individuals are still inside the hall.

adding..

⚡️The number of victims of the shooting at Crocus City Hall has increased to 140, media reports.and...

The terrorist attack in Moscow is complemented by an attack on Belgorod. With a very high degree of probability these are coordinated events.

Air defense shot down several Vampire MLRS missiles launched from the Kharkov region.



