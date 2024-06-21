BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What We Achieved June 21, 1931: Franz Kruckenberg's rail zeppelin sets a world record at a speed of 230.2 km/h.
What We Achieved

June 21, 1931: Franz Kruckenberg's rail zeppelin sets a world record at a speed of 230.2 km/h.


The rail vehicle had its maiden voyage on the Berlin-Hamburg railway line between Ludwigslust and Wittenberge in Germany. This rail truck was a two -axis aerodynamic car in lightweight construction with air screw drive. On this sensational speed, the vehicle achieved a world record with 230 kilometers per hour as the fastest rail vehicle on earth, a record that existed for 23 years.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=546Q6F5YdMs

http://greyfalcon.us/FRANZ%20KRUCKENBERG%20SCHIENENZEPPELIN.htm

https://de.metapedia.org/wiki/Kruckenberg,_Franz

