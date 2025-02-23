BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

GORILLA THAT CAN TALK SAID SOMETHING SHOCKING ABOUT HUMANS 🦍 YOU WON'T BELIEVE YOUR EARS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
236 views • 6 months ago

Have you ever heard of a gorilla that could drive a car, make jokes, knew over 1,000 words, and even took care of a pet cat? What if I told you that this gorilla had fascinating things to say about death and even had an answer about what happens after it? But beyond all that… Before he passed away, he had a message that he passed on to the whole world in sign language that you will be amazed and shiver when you hear it…


For copyright issues related to our channel, please contact us directly: [email protected]


Don't forget to watch our other videos, If you like our videos please subscribe to the channel.


Man Helps A Dying Polar Bear. You Won't Believe What Happens Next - https://bit.ly/3xYzctR


Man Saved A Baby Lion, Look How The Lion Reacted Years Later - https://bit.ly/44qaApH


A Man Rescued A Puppy Abandoned In The Forest. Months Later, He Found Out It Wasn't A Dog - https://bit.ly/3Won2ED


People Found A Dog About To Freeze, The Dog Was Hiding Something Incredible Under His Belly - https://bit.ly/43nmFf9


Woman Rescued a Wolf Cub, 1 Year Later Look What She Did When the Wolf Grew Up - https://bit.ly/3U96gIk


They Threw The Goat Into The Tiger's Cage, What Happened Next Astonished The Whole World -

https://bit.ly/3vRpYy9


Woman Adopted an Animal Thinking It Was a Cat, 1 Year Later Something You Won't Believe Happened - https://bit.ly/3S6pdc8


People Found A Dog About To Freeze, The Dog Was Hiding Something Incredible Under His Belly - https://bit.ly/43nmFf9


Escaped Convict Wanted To Kill Woman, Look What The Wolf She Thought Was A Dog Did -

bit.ly/48Vtzct


Dog Came to Owner's Funeral, Then Look What He Did - https://bit.ly/3SnJb3r


Man Saves Bear Cub From Drowning, See What Mother Bear Did - https://bit.ly/3vMwqXu


Welcome to our YouTube channel,


Where we explore a wide range of captivating stories that blend the realms of both animals and humans. If you're a fan of real, amazing, and sometimes spine-tingling tales that have unfolded in the lives of both creatures and people, you've found the perfect destination.


Our channel is dedicated to sharing remarkable stories from the animal kingdom and the world of human experiences. Join us for thrilling adventures, heartwarming encounters, and astonishing true stories that will leave you utterly spellbound.


Subscribe now to embark on a journey into the enthralling narratives of both our animal friends and fellow humans, and be prepared to be amazed by the real-life adventures they've experienced!


Channel featuring animal stories, real story, scary stories, lived stories, amazing stories, true story, and horror stories.


Source: https://youtu.be/Cp7U7v5jX-o


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9l7ybd


Rea Bows “Red Pill Radio” Offering Now Available On Rumble. Please Sign Up 2 It Guys. Thank U.


https://rumble.com/c/RedPillRadio


SLLR Show Replays In Rumble --> https://rumble.com/v3v7vos-geo-talk-live-hosts-from-uk.-us.-ireland.-canada.-south-africa.html


Alternatively. Show Replays Can Be Found On Rea's Locals Page. Link --> https://sundaylongliveradio.locals.com/


https://punfinity.com/gorilla-puns/

Keywords
sign languagemulti pronged offensivekoko the talking gorillastory whispers tvfrancine penny patterson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy