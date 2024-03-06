BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Texas [DEW] "Wildfires"
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
265 views • 03/06/2024

Redpill: “The Right Roof”?

* Hey Joe — was that a reference to DEWs?

* Fires in the Texas panhandle are destroying America’s cattle and meat industry.

* Did [Bidan] let slip the truth re: how they started?


The full webcast is linked below.


Redacted News | Biden Admin Drops Bombshell Over U.S. Border Invasion, Worse Than Ever (5 March 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4hg5pt-shock-biden-admin-drops-bombshell-over-u.s.-border-invasion-worse-than-ever.html

https://youtu.be/8Pz9gvdvWmU

false flagmicrowavegenocidejoe bidennew world orderglobalismdepopulationlaser9-11arson666inside jobdemocidenihilismwildfirefirestormdirect energy weapondirected energy weaponscorched earthphasermillimeter wavegreat resetcoordinated attackclayton morrisnatali morris
