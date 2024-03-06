Texas [DEW] "Wildfires"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
* Hey Joe — was that a reference to DEWs?
* Fires in the Texas panhandle are destroying America’s cattle and meat industry.
* Did [Bidan] let slip the truth re: how they started?
The full webcast is linked below.
Redacted News | Biden Admin Drops Bombshell Over U.S. Border Invasion, Worse Than Ever (5 March 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4hg5pt-shock-biden-admin-drops-bombshell-over-u.s.-border-invasion-worse-than-ever.html