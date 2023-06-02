BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Rock Almighty. Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. What's the Problem With Pride?
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
11 views • 06/02/2023

The problem with pride Warriors Of Light is that it leads to self-centeredness, narcissism, greed, lust, and a bunch of other issues we could do well to live without.

This so-called month of "pride" is radioactive to believers and that is why we flee from it and just like any other sin we are called to not condone, participate, or promote it. Pride 2023 is an interesting time. Observe and see where you might see where God has a problem with this line of thinking. In the meantime: Let's Rock!

Video credits:
Three Barriers Between You and God – Dr. Charles Stanley
In Touch Ministries
https://intouch.org

Leaderdogs for the Blind - Supersaturated
Weston Thornhill
https://www.youtube.com/@westonthornhill/featured

4 Hours Of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth Daily
On US Sports Radio!
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

godself defensechristjesusallieschristian rockpillarhaventourniquetbloodgoodussportsnetworkussportsradio
