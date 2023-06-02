The Rock Almighty. Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. What's the Problem With Pride?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The problem with pride Warriors Of Light is that it leads to self-centeredness, narcissism, greed, lust, and a bunch of other issues we could do well to live without.
This so-called month of "pride" is radioactive to believers and that is why we flee from it and just like any other sin we are called to not condone, participate, or promote it. Pride 2023 is an interesting time. Observe and see where you might see where God has a problem with this line of thinking. In the meantime: Let's Rock!
Three Barriers Between You and God – Dr. Charles Stanley
Leaderdogs for the Blind - Supersaturated
Weston Thornhill
