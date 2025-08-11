Venezuela’s Prez Offers $50 MILLION For Epstein Files Release!

I'm sharing this video from 'The Jimmy Dore Show', from yesterday, Aug 9th. with Jimmy's description and info below:

The U.S. government has placed a $50 million bounty on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, ostensibly for drug trafficking fentanyl-laced cocaine to the United States, but in truth as a means to grab a hold of Venezuela's oil and to silence a key critic of U.S. foreign policy.

Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger point out connections between U.S. intelligence agencies and drug cartels, the ongoing opioid crisis, and immigration policies, suggesting these are deliberate and systemic rather than accidental.

Maduro’s counteroffer of a $50 million reward for the release of the Epstein files is presented as a political jab aimed at reminding Americans of the scandal President Trump is desperate to stop talking about.

Kurt Metzger on Twitter: / kurtmetzger

Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com

Become a Premium Member: https://www.jimmydore.com/premium-mem...

Go to a Live Show: https://www.jimmydore.com/tour

Subscribe to Our Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt...

LIVESTREAM & LIVE SHOW ANNOUNCEMENTS:

Email: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt...

Twitter: / jimmy_dore

Facebook: / jimmydoreshow

Instagram: / thejimmydoreshow

WATCH / LISTEN FREE:

Videos: https://www.jimmydore.com

Podcasts: https://www.jimmydore.com (Also available on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player.)

ACCESS TO FULL REPLAYABLE LIVESTREAMS:

Become a Premium Member: https://www.jimmydore.com/premium-mem...

SUPPORT THE JIMMY DORE SHOW:

Make a Donation: https://www.jimmydore.com/

Buy Official Merch (Tees, Sweatshirts, Hats, Bags): https://thejimmydoreshow.dashery.com/

https://dobynsfamilycreations.com/col...

DOWNLOAD OUR MOBILE APP:

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/jimmy-d...

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/de...

Jimmy Dore on Twitter: / jimmy_dore

Stef Zamorano on Twitter: / miserablelib

About The Jimmy Dore Show:

#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.



