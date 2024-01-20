NATO Officially Mobilizes 90,000 Troops To Prepare For War With Russia+More!

RealNewsChannel.com





Jack Posobiec joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down how NATO is mobilizing troops to prepare for war with Russia, starting in Poland. Next Johns Hopkins Wargames Disease X Killing 150 Million People, Collapsing Government. Then Hidden behind the lost attempt to renew trust for the Davos 2024 attendee's sugar coated totalitarian strategy for world domination, is a panicked roach nest of sociopaths partaking in treason, drugs, high end prostitutes, and delusions of grandeur.





Treason not trust seemed to be the theme at this years Davos.





Many of these so called righteous saviors of humanity chose to stick their nose up at the thought of addressing the peasants.





The Davos attendees of 2024 needs to calm down. The overselling of an imminent nightmare future is really pissing huge populations of team humanity off. What is to stop the rest of us from holding a confab aimed at arresting and prosecuting to the nth degree these genocidal proponents of the New World Order? Then During a recent speech at the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, The Herigate Foundation President Dr. Kevin Roberts scolded the unelected body for attempting to usurp the sovereignty of nations across the globe. Then What could go wrong. Colorado is conducting an experimental Ebola vaccine program which has been found to shed 31% of the time. Gain of function is back. Then Dr. Kirk Elliott of https://kepm.com/gold (or call 720-605-3900) joins Alex Jones to break down how to thrive in a financial system designed to destroy society. And finally There Is No Such Thing As “Polyamory”.





Extended Report:

https://www.realnewschannel.com/nato-officially-mobilizes-90000-troops-to-prepare-for-war-with-russiamore/





Source Link; https://freeworldnews.tv/





