The Rock Almighty Sunday Sermon: How To Be An Influence: Dr. Myles Munroe

Seems as though being an "influencer" has become a vocational option for some in this information age. I do not mean this as a criticism (heck what do you think I've been doing here over the years), it's just a fact.





Dr. Myles Munroe spoke on this many years ago before it became a thing. Check out how to be an influencer God's way.





In this message, Dr. Munroe teaches how the culture of heaven is supposed to influence what happens on earth. He details how the main purpose of God was to influence Earth with Heaven's culture through his creation of MAN, and how Heaven's culture is expressed on Earth through us.





Influencing Earth With Kingdom Culture. Munroe Global





