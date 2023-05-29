X22 SPOTLIGHT | Rogan O’Handley-Trump Tweeted the Mechanism for the Insurrection Act, Military is the Only Way

X22 SPOTLIGHT | Rogan O’Handley - aka DC DRAINO:Trump Tweeted The Mechanism To Spring The Insurrection Act, Military Is The Only Way





Truth Social: @dc_draino

Twitter: @dc_draino

Instagram: @dc_draino





Rogan is a patriot, lawyer, Rogan is exposing corruption. Rogan begins the conversation explaining how important the Durham report is, Trump has now been completely exonerated. Trump has the leverage and he put everything into place for trap the [DS]. He tweeted the mechanism to spring the insurrection act, he used space force to monitor the overthrow of the government. Once the insurrection was complete the military intelligence took over. The military is the only way forward.





Today’s Guest: Rogan O’Handley aka dc_draino







