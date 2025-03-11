Candace Owens says Israel has perfected the art of blackmail and is running blackmail operations globally.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Candace Owens tells Theo Von Israel has perfected the art of blackmail and is running blackmail operations globally.
She says this is why America calls Israel “our closest ally”
“It’s because of Blackmail”
Source @Real World News
