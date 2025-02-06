DJI Power 500 Power Station NOT Solar Generator Drone Charger Unboxing Review #wisebuyreviews

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SEE IT HERE: https://amzn.to/42KyQEu - DJI Power 500 Portable Power Station, 512Wh LFP (LiFePO4) Battery, 70-Minute Fast Charging, 1000W Max Output, Solar Generator for Home Backup, Camping & RVs, Off-grid Power Outage [ Amazon Affiliate Links ]
- THE MPPT CONTROLLER YOU MUST BUY in order to Connect SOLAR TO IT (NOT INCLUDED IN BOX) and doesn't say it isn't in the amazon listing:
https://amzn.to/4gpcITe - DJI Power Solar Panel Adapter Module (MPPT)
(this kit comes with screws and on the side of the generator there screws you can screw in)
- USB C 100Watt Power Delivery Cigarette Lighter thing I used in the video for 100 watt power delivery
https://amzn.to/3Ek9bYT - 160W USB C Car Charger, Baseus Type C Car Charger, QC5.0 PD3.0 PPS 3 Ports Super Fast Charging Car Phone Charger Adapter for iPhone 15 14 13 Pro, Samsung S22 iPad MacBook Pro
- SEE THE OUKITEL POWER STATIONS HERE:
THESE HAVE MPPT CONTROLLER BUILT IN, NO EXTRA BOXES OR WEIRD DONGLES NEEDED HERE:
https://amzn.to/40SQpzI - These are the guys that I like because they don't put in extra wifi bluetooth at least in their previous models. THAT DO INCLUDE MPPT inside the actual power station, and that is what makes them a solar generator.
WARNING: A ranting video. I describe what I liked about this unit and a lot about what I didn't like. What my biggest gripe was the lack of accessories, specifically the little MPPT box that is SOLD SEPARATELY for $58, and you only need MPPT charge controller because it was NOT BUILT INTO THE UNIT ITSELF. Yeah I know because I have many power stations and this is the first time I came across such a thing.
WHAT I DID LIKE:
- Dual USB C input charging ability
- 500-600 Watt charging from the wall
- Nice looking Screen
So basically put, unless you get their MPPT box controller, YOU CAN'T PLUG SOLAR PANELS into this unit, AND IT DOES NOT COME IN THE BOX, which I think it should because it wasn't built into the unit!!!! First power station I have ever come across that doesn't have an easy way to plug in solar panels directly into it.
So my recommendation is a hard pass on this one, no matter how much you may love their drones, as they need to fix their issues. However I would probably feel similar way about Anker, however that does have mppt at least, but is also missing 12v appliance ports like Cigarette lighter port and 5521's.
I hope you found my review informative, Subscribe and Thumb up!
- See all my videos here: https://www.youtube.com/@wisebuyreviews/videos
- Youtube Version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5sBob9pafIk
- Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/bc4b9c0c-1d45-4eac-a584-ebf4ab29ac6b