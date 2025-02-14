Trump BEGS Russia to rejoin G7 — BRICS is the reason why

Trump wants them back, in G8

“I would love to have Russia back in the G7. It was a mistake to kick Russia out,” he told reporters in the Oval Office.

Don’t brush this off as a random statement. Unlike Biden, Trump and the people around him are DEEPLY CONCERNED about BRICS+. They know it has the potential to crack US financial hegemony.

Adding, opinion piece:

Why does the EU need war in Ukraine?

Brussels is alarmed by US President Donald Trump’s push to end the conflict. What are the reasons?

🔶 The European Union leadership is using the Ukraine conflict to justify a massive power shift from national governments to its structures.

🔶 The conflict allows EU elites to push for military integration, increase defense spending and centralize decision-making.

🔶 Fear and war rhetoric help Brussels suppress dissent and make citizens accept economic hardship, including inflation, energy shortages and declining living standards.

Brussels' power grab began in the early 2000s, using crises to expand its control step by step

🔶 2005–2009 institutional crisis – Creation of the EU diplomatic service, centralizing foreign policy

🔶 2006 and 2009 gas crises – Development of the EU’s Third Energy Package to consolidate purchases of energy resources

🔶 2010–2014 euro crisis – New debt rules and partial EU control over national budgets

🔶 2014–2015 Ukraine crisis – Expansion of EU sanctions policy

🔶 2015–2017 refugee crisis – Greater EU control over immigration, enforcing immigrant quotas

🔶 2020–2021 COVID crisis – EU takeover of healthcare policy and centralized vaccine procurement

What is EC President Ursula von der Leyen’s role?

🔶 She has led efforts to strip EU member states of sovereignty, centralizing power in Brussels

🔶 Since 2019, she has pushed the EU as a "geopolitical" project

🔶 She drove joint COVID vaccine procurement, energy and weapons purchases, sparking fraud accusations

🔶 In September 2024, she appointed Andrius Kubilius as the EU’s first-ever defense commissioner, accelerating the bloc’s militarization

Until 2022, defense policy remained under national control. NATO played a role, but governments managed military budgets and procurement independently. That era seems to be over.

from @GeopoliticsLive