Brighteon Broadcast News, Mar 17, 2025 – Health Ranger’s new music album ‘The Awakening’ released, plus breakthrough air purification technology

- Mike Adams Announces New Music Album (0:00)

- Revolution of the Heart Music Video (1:56)

- Discussion on Music Production and Technology (8:53)

- Other News and Humorous Commentary (10:56)

- Do What We Say Music Video (16:03)

- Health and Technology Insights (32:36)

- Europe, Putin, and Russia Update (41:37)

- Gold and Silver Market Insights (1:08:18)

- Trump's Tax Reform Proposal (1:28:55)

- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (1:29:13)

- Investment Advice and Introduction to Mike Dylan (1:29:35)

- Promotion of Starlink Satellite Systems (1:31:29)

- Details on Triad Air Technology (1:33:50)

- Interview with Mike Dillon on Air Quality Issues (1:35:27)

- Technical Explanation of Triad Air Technology (1:50:32)

- Practical Applications and User Experience (1:54:08)

- Health Benefits and Environmental Impact (1:54:29)

- Alternative Cleaning Methods and Natural Products (2:14:12)

- Radiation and Fallout Protection (2:20:08)

- Customer Support and Satisfaction Guarantee (2:24:23)

- Conclusion and Future Plans (2:26:38)





