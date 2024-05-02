© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
【MMF、リーマン以来の大量資金流出】
https://twitter.com/naoyafujiwara/status/1781066762165084202
【バンク・オブ・アメリカ：米ドル暴落警告】
米国国家債務は、100 日ごとに 1 兆ドル増加し、世界に大混乱をもたらす可能性があります。BRICSや他の発展途上国は、米ドル債務が自国経済を崩壊させる可能性を懸念し米ドルの外貨準備を維持を脅威とみなしている。
https://twitter.com/hiro0725/status/1765490634817761754
米国のクレジットカード負債は1兆ドルを超えて急増している。人々は文字通りクレジットカードの借金で生活し、生き延びています。これはどのように持続可能なのでしょうか?
https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1782862202107752475
https://twitter.com/KobeissiLetter/status/1782840752336261166
米国の銀行のうちウェルズ・ファーゴ、BofA、PNCは今年、わずか2カ月で222の支店を閉鎖し、2024年末までに合計1,300の恐るべき支店数に向けてアメリカを軌道に乗せている。
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/yourmoney/article-13160397/bank-closure-wells-fargo-bank-america-pnc.html
議会予算局は、米国の債務の急増が2022年の英国の市場ショックを再現する可能性があると警告している
https://twitter.com/GoldTelegraph_/status/1772660029537108108
ロシアと中国は二国間貿易において米ドルをほぼ完全に排除した。
https://twitter.com/BRICSinfo/status/1782409900095668341
https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/currencies/dedollarization-dollar-dominance-brics-currrency-china-russia-trade-yuan-ruble-2023-12#:~:text=China%20and%20Russia%20have%20almost%20completely%20phased%20out%20the%20dollar,%2C%22%20Russia%27s%20prime%20minister%20said
ロシアのラブロフ外相、中国との貿易でほぼ脱ドル化と発言－報道
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/d314ddbd4695ddce537e4d063a70df94831d1d01
【be prepared】
https://twitter.com/leadlagreport/status/1781146408805941503