Patriot Front UNMASKED As FED Op Masked: COWARDS May Be Hired ANTIFA Posing As NAZIS

Stew Peters Show





June 27, 2023





The Proud Boys showed up to protest a Pride celebration in Portland, Oregon and confronted the white supremacist group Patriot Front.

Citizen reporter Alex Sheppard is here to report on the allegations that Patriot Front is really an operation being run by the federal government.

The Proud Boys unmasked two members of Patriot Front and now there is a race online to identify the bad actors.

Both Patriot Front members and Antifa wear masks and cover their faces in public.

Benny Johnson reported Patriot Front or similar groups have access to private subways to organize before they attend protests.

It’s possible the FEDS are grooming college students to become federal operatives to push the fake white supremacist narrative.

The Daily Mail reported the group in Portland is not called Patriot Front but “Rose City Nationalists”.

One of the men unmasked is reported to have been a member of the Proud Boys in Texas but now strangely lives in Oregon.

When the two individuals were unmasked they cowered in fear because they apparently wanted to keep their identities a secret.

The FBI are currently working against the American people and are trying to entrap patriots.

They don’t want the American people to unite and come together.

If the American people were to come together they would see who the real enemy is, the powerful elite who live in Washington, D.C.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2wp4ri-patriot-front-unmasked-as-fed-op-masked-cowards-may-be-hired-antifa-posing-.html



