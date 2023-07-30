BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Jane Ruby | Dr. William Makis | Vaccine Turbo Cancers & Spike Protein
289 views • 07/30/2023

Link  ⬇️

https://rumble.com/v324vxs-dr.-william-makis-vaccine-turbo-cancers-and-spike-protein-detox-scrutiny.html 

Dr. William Makis reports increased deaths & cancers among vaccinated.

Data revealed 53% excess mortality among Canadian doctors in 2022 over 2019.

Lipid nanoparticles & mRNA were failed technologies in covid injections.

Makis believes foreknowledge of adverse effects & malice of intent.

The injections damage the immune system & inhibit DNA repair & tumor suppressor.

Massive contamination in vials.

Turbo cancers are occurring that don’t respond like other cancers.

There’s no way yet to reverse the damage.

Makis claims Nattokinase can break down spike protein.

Twitter: @makisMD

Substack: Makismd.substack.com

Detox Scrutiny

Increase in Deaths 2022

Turbo cancer vaccine

Booster side effects

Canada doctors dying suddenly

Lipid nanoparticles dangers

mRNA dangers

SV40 in Pfizer vaccine

Spike protein detox Nattokinase spike protein

Published by Dr. Jane Ruby on Rumble

July 25 | 2023.


* I do apologize, video editor says file is to big.   

spike protein detoxdr william makisincrease in deaths 2022turbo cancer vaccinebooster side effectscanada doctors dying suddenlylipid nanoparticles dangersmrna dangerssv 40 in pfizer vaccinenattokinase spike protein
