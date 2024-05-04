BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Impending Revolution, Lies will Trigger Institutional Collapse w/ Christopher James
What is happening
What is happening
192 views • 12 months ago

Protect yourself from EMFs, Learn more and buy now at https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/531/

MasterPeace: Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/my-account/uap/?ref=11308&uap_aff_subtab=visits


Christopher James returns to the program to discuss the planned chaos being subjected onto our countries. We discuss how TikTok has become a tool for the younger generation to learn truths not otherwise seen in the media and why this is the real reason they are aiming to ban the platform. He also shares how he has helped others safely to get out of the corporate system. Lastly we discuss why removing heavy metals and toxins from your body is critical for overall health. You can follow Christopher James at https://awarriorcalls.com/


Join my newsletter at https://SarahWestall.com

Join my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com



newsrevolutionincome taxcanadabanpropertysarah westalltiktokproperty taxwarrior callsmasterpeacechristopher james tespas
