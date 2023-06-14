Whistleblower Claims Advanced Technology In Antarctica Can Cause Earthquakes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nazi Bell Was Take from Nazi by Asgard , Also Kick Abmiral Byed Ass , Antarctica also Norway & Bermuda is Part of Atlantis at Escape the Earth 1/3 Escape in 4033 B.C the Earth same time as Noah Flood, Atlantis Is Children of Able Son of Adam . Odin Viking Left 473 A.D from Norway Area Earth to Aldebaran Where Planet Asgard was Found In Same Year 65 Light From Earth