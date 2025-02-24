BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Neophytos of Morphou on the Occupied Territories, the Saints of Evia and the school he is building
The interview was given to Ioanna Karagianni on behalf of “Star Central Greece” and was published on 20 January 2025.


If you’d like to contribute to the construction of the Holy Church of Saint Iakovos Tsalikis:


1. Hellenic Bank


Account number: 160-01-930607-01

NAME OF BENEFICIARY (ACCOUNT NAME): IERO PROSKINIMA OSIOU IAKOVOU TSALIKI

ΙΒΑΝ: CY70005001600001600193060701

SWIFT: HEBACY2N


2. Bank of Cyprus


Account Number: 357036383904

NAME OF BENEFICIARY (ACCOUNT NAME): IERO PROSKINIMA OSIOU IACOVOU TSALIKI

ΙΒΑΝ: CY14002001950000357036383904

SWIFT: BCYPCY2N


Email: [email protected]


For more info you can contact fr. Phivos Panagiotou at +357 99958538 .


***


Επίσημη ιστοσελίδα Ιεράς Μητροπόλεως Μόρφου: https://immorfou.org.cy


Official site of Holy Metropolis of Morfou: https://immorfou.org.cy


Официальная интернет-страница Митрополии Морфу: https://immorfou.org.cy


ΣΗΜΕΙΩΣΗ: Στην ιστοσελίδα μας μπορείτε να βρείτε μεταφρασμένες και υποτιτλισμένες ομιλίες του Μητροπολίτη Μόρφου Νεοφύτου στα αγγλικά, ρωσικά και σε άλλες γλώσσες. Η σελίδα στην οποία θα βρείτε τις ομιλίες είναι η εξής: https://immorfou.org.cy/homilies-and-...


NOTE: In our website you can find translated and subtitled homilies of Morfou Neophytos in English, Russian and other languages. Link: https://immorfou.org.cy/homilies-and-...


ПРИМЕЧАНИЕ: На нашей интернет-странице вы можете найти выступления (проповеди) Митрополита Морфу Неофита, переведенные на английский, русский и иные языки, а также содержащие субтитры на означенных языках. Страница, на которой вы найдете выступления (проповеди), является следующей: https://immorfou.org.cy/homilies-and-...

christgreecepropheciesorthodoxymitropoliti morfou neofitosriligion
