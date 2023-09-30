BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Feinstein’s China Policies increased her personal wealth; infiltrated by chinese spy
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
28 views • 09/30/2023

For those who might not be aware, Senator Feinstein was "infiltrated" by a Chinese Spy for over twenty years while her husband was simultaneously making multi-million dollar investments in Chinese government-owned industries while Feinstein pushed for support of China's trade privileges on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.


If you haven't noticed by now, many of your politicians use the same formula of selling out their country and having family members rake in the cash.


What we need is audits of every politician every year and audits of every single one of their family members without hesitation.


This has been going on in our country for far too long and now the people are awakening to it thanks to people like Joe Biden, Menendez, and Feinstein.



article:

https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1997-03-28-mn-43046-story.html

Keywords
ccpdiane feinsteinchina policiesinfiltrated by chinese spy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy