Feinstein’s China Policies increased her personal wealth; infiltrated by chinese spy

For those who might not be aware, Senator Feinstein was "infiltrated" by a Chinese Spy for over twenty years while her husband was simultaneously making multi-million dollar investments in Chinese government-owned industries while Feinstein pushed for support of China's trade privileges on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.





If you haven't noticed by now, many of your politicians use the same formula of selling out their country and having family members rake in the cash.





What we need is audits of every politician every year and audits of every single one of their family members without hesitation.





This has been going on in our country for far too long and now the people are awakening to it thanks to people like Joe Biden, Menendez, and Feinstein.









article:

https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1997-03-28-mn-43046-story.html