Kat is finally out of the bag ~ The silent not under carpet ~

In today's discussion we will talk about the voices of the vaccine injured that big pharma tried to silence, and shove the issue under the carpet. We will talk about how the voices of the vaccine injured are finally being heard through the over-whelming amount of documentaries that have given a voice to the vaccine injured and their testimonies despite being. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode 424: Breaking the Silence.
References:
- The Highwire E424: BREAKING THE SILENCE
https://rumble.com/v6tf7ln-episode-424-breaking-the-silence.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
- Follow the Silenced
+ https://rumble.com/v6qah9k-follow-the-silenced-exposing-the-cover-up-of-covid-19-vaccine-injuries.html
+ https://rumble.com/v6qi9eo-vsrf-live-168-forgotten-diseases-return-plus-new-film-follow-the-silenced.html
- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg
- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored
https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html
- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab
https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab
- The Real Anthony Fauci
https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf
- TTAV: Presents Remedy
https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
+ https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html
+ https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/
- William Casey's misinformation statement
https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce
- Brighteon Broadcast News, May 8, 2025
https://rumble.com/v6t4pev-brighteon-broadcast-news-may-8-2025.html?playlist_id=watch-history