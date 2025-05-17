BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Kat is finally out of the bag ~ The silent not under carpet ~
71 views • 4 months ago

In today's discussion we will talk about the voices of the vaccine injured that big pharma tried to silence, and shove the issue under the carpet. We will talk about how the voices of the vaccine injured are finally being heard through the over-whelming amount of documentaries that have given a voice to the vaccine injured and their testimonies despite being. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode 424: Breaking the Silence.



References:

- The Highwire E424: BREAKING THE SILENCE

  https://rumble.com/v6tf7ln-episode-424-breaking-the-silence.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

- Follow the Silenced

  + https://rumble.com/v6qah9k-follow-the-silenced-exposing-the-cover-up-of-covid-19-vaccine-injuries.html

  + https://rumble.com/v6qi9eo-vsrf-live-168-forgotten-diseases-return-plus-new-film-follow-the-silenced.html

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

  https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- Brighteon Broadcast News, May 8, 2025

  https://rumble.com/v6t4pev-brighteon-broadcast-news-may-8-2025.html?playlist_id=watch-history


