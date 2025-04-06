Arkansas: Most INTENSE Tornado I've Ever Live Streamed... - Storm Chaser Brandon, April 5, 2025

Most INTENSE Tornado I've Ever Live Streamed... - Storm Chaser Brandon, on YouTube

Wednesday April 2nd, 2025 brought me the most up close, in person, intense live video stream of a VIOLENT Tornado outside Lake City, Arkansas....This is the RAW footage from that stream.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ispu4lD2CqM

Adding:

🚨 At least 12 dead as FLOODING and TORNADOES WREAK HAVOC across US





The hardest-hit states are Kentucky, Arkansas, and Tennessee, where tornado warning sirens blared across Nashville. The severe weather is also threatening nine other states, including Missouri, Texas, and Indiana.

The storms caused extensive damage, destroying homes, overturning vehicles, and causing widespread power outages affecting hundreds of thousands of households.





