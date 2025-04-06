BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Arkansas: Most INTENSE Tornado I've Ever Live Streamed... - Storm Chaser Brandon, April 5, 2025
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
245 views • 5 months ago

Most INTENSE Tornado I've Ever Live Streamed... - Storm Chaser Brandon, on YouTube

Wednesday April 2nd, 2025 brought me the most up close, in person, intense live video stream of a VIOLENT Tornado outside Lake City, Arkansas....This is the RAW footage from that stream.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ispu4lD2CqM 

Adding: 

🚨 At least 12 dead as FLOODING and TORNADOES WREAK HAVOC across US


The hardest-hit states are Kentucky, Arkansas, and Tennessee, where tornado warning sirens blared across Nashville. The severe weather is also threatening nine other states, including Missouri, Texas, and Indiana.

The storms caused extensive damage, destroying homes, overturning vehicles, and causing widespread power outages affecting hundreds of thousands of households.



Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy