Col Doug Macgregor: We're PUSHING RUSSIA Over the Edge

This discussion presents a highly critical view of U.S. and Ukrainian policies in the war with Russia, painting the conflict as being dangerously escalated by neoconservative and pro-Israel (Zionist) interests in Washington. The speaker argues that these groups are provoking not only confrontation in the Middle East but also pushing Russia to the brink of drastic action.

Key points include:

1. Escalation and Miscalculation:

The West is wrongly assuming Russia will continue to show restraint; however, Russian patience is wearing thin.

Peace talks in Istanbul are seen as futile since Ukraine, particularly Zelensky, refuses any deal that doesn’t explicitly harm Russia.

This mindset is compared to the Treaty of Versailles—imposing lasting humiliation on a defeated power, which historically backfired.

2. Ukraine’s Strategic Weakness and Goals:

Ukraine is described as a “graveyard,” with claims of over 1.5 million Ukrainian military deaths.

Zelensky is portrayed as uninterested in troop welfare, instead requesting long-range weapons for vengeance and symbolic strikes inside Russia.

The war effort is being prolonged not for peace or victory, but for personal and political survival.

3. Corruption and Western Complicity:

Zelensky is accused of embracing corruption, using recent legislation to block anti-corruption oversight under the guise of helping businesses.

The Ukrainian state is described as a kleptocracy that diverts U.S. aid into private hands—citing examples like U.S. weapons appearing in the black market.

Western officials and defense contractors are criticized for enabling and profiting from this dynamic.

4. Critique of U.S. and Trump’s Policy:

Trump is accused of falling into the same traps as before—failing to reorient U.S.–Russia relations and adopting a simplistic "good vs. evil" worldview.

The speaker dismisses Trump’s rhetoric about not owning the war, arguing that by continuing U.S. involvement, it has become his war too.

5. Zelensky Compared to Saddam Hussein:

The speaker draws a controversial comparison, saying Zelensky, like Saddam, doesn’t care about national suffering as long as he retains power.

They suggest Russia must recognize that as long as Zelensky is in power, peace is impossible, and the war will continue indefinitely.

6. Battlefield Update:

The Russian military is reportedly gaining ground, particularly near the contested city of Pokrovsk.

If Russia secures this area, it could cut off Ukrainian supply lines and create a “cauldron” (encirclement), accelerating a potential collapse of Ukrainian forces in that region.

Conclusion:

The commentary views the war as increasingly senseless and unsustainable, driven by external interests, personal power, and systemic corruption. It argues that peace will remain unreachable unless there's regime change in Ukraine or a radical shift in U.S. foreign policy.

