Real Photos Earth Side By Side NASAs CGI So You Be The Judge
Truthtalker911
Truthtalker911
41 followers
178 views • 10 months ago

Definitely The Best Breakdown Ive Ever Seen Like This As OMG How This Guy Demolishes The Globe Like Never Before

If you wanna prove the world is flat all you gotta do is fly your own camera / drone as high as it can go and see what it sees because it'll demolish the notion that a boat can disappear over the horizon on land and yet can't see the curve from being up in space without NASA says it all, please like video if ya feel me thanks y'all 

Keywords
liesviralnasaspaceearthglobalmsmfakeliedlyingflatliarsshillfoolgarbageglobeancientrespondstrickedidiotscgisanchezscaresouterbilly carson
