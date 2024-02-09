© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
El Salvador's TRUMP WINS!!! | Provisional Results Showed Bukele Winning 83% Support w/ 31% of Ballots Counted + "We Went from Being the Most Dangerous Country In the World to Being the Most Secure In All of the Western Hemisphere." - President Bukele
El Salvador's Bukele re-elected as president in landslide win - READ - https://reuters.com/world/americas/el-salvador-president-bukele-poised-another-landslide-voters-head-polls-2024-02-04/#:~:text=Provisional%20results%20showed%20Bukele%20winning,in%20El%20Salvador's%20modern%20history.
#NayibBukele
#PresidentBukele
#ElSalvador