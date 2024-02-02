Stupid Ben Sassehole Humping Tress - Yo Nebraska Member of Congress Jokes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yo remember Stupid Ben Sassehole’s so stupid even Florida Man thinks he’s stupider than that Florida Man who got got high and got caught humping trees! #bensasse #bensassehole #sassehole #nebraska #florida #gator #humping #trees #high #gobigred #gbr #yomama #yomammajokes #yocongressjokes #congressjokes #idiot #loser #phony #terrible #worstever #moron #cheap #trick #stupid #loser #fraud #jokes #joke