BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Blindspot 122 Only Fools Invade Russia! UkraiNATO strikes at Kursk, Belarus down’s Ukrainian UAV’s, FBI raids Scott Ritter & Trump plane emergency landing (assassination attempt 2.0)?
Blindspot
Blindspot
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
56 views • 9 months ago

Blindspot 122 Only Fools Invade Russia II! Yet, Ukraine/NATO strikes at Russia’s Kursk region, Belarus down’s Ukrainian UAV’s, FBI raids Scott Ritter’s home & Trump’s plane make emergency landing (assassination attempt 2.0)?


Buiteboer // From Bunker 42

www.buiteboer.co.za

10/8/24


Before we kick off today’s blindspot line-up that asks the question, has peace been taken from the world? Some housekeeping. Firstly, thank you to the regular viewers and subscribers to our Blindspot channel. Secondly, we need your help to grow - like, subscribe, and share with friends (or enemies). Furthermore, some exciting plans afoot, being, to start a regular Blindspot livestream - the first of which will take place on - Friday, 16 August, 2024, at 19:30 (SAST, UTC/GMT +2).


Assassination attempt 2.0 on Trump, or just another Boeing breaking down?

August 6, Ukrainian troops cross border to attack Kursk region

Vid - Military report to PUTIN

Vid - overview of incursion

Vid - Sudzha situation

NATO troops involved in Kursk ‘invasion’

Vid - NATO troops w American accents participating in Kursk incursion

Belarus KGB anti-terror operation on border with Ukraine

By 9 August, Belarus shoots down Ukrainian targets violating its airspace

Vid - Lukashenko on UAV incident

FBI raids Scott Ritter’s house

Vid - Ritter on raid


This is happening while the UK, and Ireland are seeing popular anti-migrant protests, and the world is still holding its breath in anticipation of the Iranian counter-strike to the Israeli assassination of Hamas leader in Tehran. It does seem as if peace has been taken from the world, some might call it the falling of the second seal.


BS 96 - Only fools invade RUSSIA


Keywords
wwiiibricseurasiakurskbelarustrump emergency landingukraine attacks russianato-russia escalation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy