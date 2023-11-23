BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Spiritual Battle for the Next Election
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
44 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 11/23/2023

As the political landscape evolves, it's crucial to recognize the spiritual battle intertwined with the electoral process.


We discuss the significance of active involvement in the political realm, emphasizing the spiritual aspects of the ongoing struggle.


Discover how you can contribute to shaping the future of our nation and play a role in the broader spiritual battle that influences political outcomes. Learn about the power of collective action and the impact it can have on ensuring the leader you believe in takes the helm.


Get ready to be inspired and informed about participating in both the political and spiritual dimensions of the upcoming election.


For more episodes and content like this go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/john-michael-chambers-3/

Keywords
politicaleventswarspiritual warfareempowermentspiritual battle
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy