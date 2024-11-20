Welcome to God and Country Now- Episode # 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
God and Country Now announces our first live episode featuring hosts Randy Knoll and Nancy Henderson. We'll be sharing our program insights and goals with fellow enthusiasts.
Taking back what the enemy stole!
"Jesus is the King of Kings
Follow us on social media:
TikTok
www.tiktok.com/@godandcountrynow
Truth Social:
https://truthsocial.com/@godandcountrynow
@godandcountrynow
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61567037361480
X:
Telegram
t.me/godandcountrynow
Brighteon:
brighteon.com/channels/godandcountry/now/home