عذراء يا أمّ الإله - الأب بيتر حنا ｜ Agni Parthene ＂In Arabic＂

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VNMGTeI6P0M&t=314s

Patristic Books: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1oQrKy5PBhEb8FsSG3GDXTKJF5BYn5MSq?usp=sharing



A hymn towards the Mother of God (All-holy Theotokos) by Saint Nektarios.



THE STRIKES



(From Ode b')



Sound pl.a



1. Pure Virgin Despina

Thou Immaculate Conception

Hail, Nymph of the Ascension

Virgin Mother Anassa

Panendroste te poke

Hail Nymph Immaculate



2. Highness of Heaven

brighter than rays

Hail, Nymph Unseen

Joy of maiden dances

The angels' supreme

Hail, Nymph Risen



3. Brighter than the heavens

Purifier of light

Hail Nymph Unseen

of the heavenly armies of all holy ones

Hail, Nymph, Risen



(from Ode E)



4. Mary Immaculate

Lady of all the world

Hail Nymph Unveiled

You are the bridesmaid of the night

Despina Panagia

Hail Nymph Unbegotten



5. Mary Nymph Anassa

cause of our joy

Hail Nymph Immaculate

Daughter modest Queen

Mother supreme

Hail, Nymph Risen



6. Honest Cherubim

Most glorious.

Hail Nymph Ascendant

of the prodigal Seraphim.

of the thrones.

Hail Nymph Ascendant



(from Ode D)



7. Hail the cherubic chant

Hail angelic hymn

Hail, Nymph, Risen

Hail Ode of the Seraphim

Joy of the Archangels

Hail Nymph Risen



8. Hail peace and joy

the lime of salvation

Hail Nymph Unveiled

Paste of the Word holy

flower of incorruption

Hail Nymph Unseen



9. Hail Parade of the hole

Life eternal

Hail Nymph Unseen

Hail the wood of life

Fountain of immortality

Hail, Nymph Unseen



(From Ode E)



10. I beg you Despina

I invoke thee now

Hail Nymph Unbegotten

I pity you, Pantanassa

I exclude grace

Hail Nymph Immaculate



(From Ode B)



11. Daughter modest and pure

Despina Panagia

Hail Nymph Unveiled

I warmly invoke Thee

Most holy temple

Hail to the Virgin Mary, Immaculate Conception



(From Ode E)



12. Understand me, deliver me

from the war

Hail, Nymph, Risen

And show me an heir

of eternal life

Hail, Nymph, Sleeping Beauty



