Full video of Trump-Zelensky pre-meeting at the Oval Office with reporters
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
97 views • 4 weeks ago

WATCH Full video of Trump-Zelensky meeting at the Oval Office.

With reporters. This was before Zelensky's private meeting. After that, then the EU's meeting with Trump. 

Key statements by Trump and Zelensky during meeting in Washington

Following his meeting with Ukraine’s Zelensky, US President Donald Trump declared that there are decent odds of finally ending the Ukrainian conflict.

He added that:

⚡️ Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Zelensky want to resolve the Ukrainian conflict

⚡️ European leaders also want peace in the region

⚡️ Zelensky did not give a clear answer whether he is ready for territorial concessions

⚡️ An immediate ceasefire is not necessary to resolve the conflict

⚡️ Today’s meeting with Zelensky and European leaders is not final

⚡️ Ukraine will receive “very good” security but its NATO aspirations haven’t been discussed yet

⚡️ NATO will have to foot the bill for the US weapons for Ukraine

Adding:

In the Oval Office, before Trump and Zelensky began their closed-door talks, a large map of Ukraine was set up, according to BBC correspondent Anthony Zurcher.

The map was placed directly across from the table where Trump and Zelensky were seated once journalists were asked to leave. Eastern regions of Ukraine were shaded pink, marking the areas under Russian control.

Zurcher suggested the map may serve as a visual tool for Trump to pressure Zelensky into considering a territorial trade for peace.

