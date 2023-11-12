BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A Must Watch Presentation: CIRCUIT BOARDS & ENERGY GENERATING GRIDS… Ancient Sites Are Giant Energy Circuit Boards - Evidence of Sophisticated & Advanced Sites Construction - Michael Tellinger
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
210 views • 11/12/2023

Michael Tellinger, best known for his ground-breaking publications such as Slave Species of the Gods, Adam’s Calendar, Temples of the African Gods, African Temples of Annunaki, takes us on an incredible journey of the Hidden Origins of Humanity: From Evidence of Giants to Adam’s Calendar, evidence of a sophisticated ancient site constructions which closely resembles printed circuit boards’ and energy generating devices. We also explore the real nature of Sound & Resonance used in ancient times. A MUST WATCH Presentation.

Books by Michael Tellinger   https://www.amazon.com/Michael-Tellinger/e/B005EOQJ2K/ref=dp_byline_cont_pop_book_1 

Official Website   http://www.michaeltellinger.com 

anunnakifree energyhuman slaveryancient sitessumeriansmichael tellingerslave planetbankers crime syndicatecircuit boards and energy creating gridsare giant energy circuit boardsevidence of sophisticated and advanced sites construction
