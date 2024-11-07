BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WTF Is Going On With The Vote Counts?
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
This Has Got To Stop

* Nice landslide we’ve got there!

* Be a real shame (for libs) if forensic auditing reveals that it was a 50-state sweep.

* I’ll gladly concede DC — that’s enemy territory.


Full Accounting: Why It Matters

* It will validate that we the people are much more unified than libs want us to believe.

* It will prove that they cheated their asses off (yet again) and are guilty of (even more) treason.

* It will torpedo the uniparty’s effort to avoid certifying the election result in January.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show (7 November 2024)

https://rumble.com/v5mt0bn-a-glorious-day-of-liberal-meltdowns-ep.-2366-11072024.html

election riggingdan bonginovoter fraudpresidential electionelection interferenceelection meddlingvoter suppressionvote fraudelection fraudelection theftrigged electionvote by mailmail-in ballotmail-in votingelection integrityvoter registrationvoting machinestolen electioncheat by mail2024 electionelection security
