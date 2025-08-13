BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NOT SO CHOSEN PEOPLE REVIEW ₪ THE RISE OF LIBERAL PAGANISM ☛ EXPOSING ADAM GREEN, GNOSTIC INFORMANT
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
53 views • 1 month ago

This video will expose the rise of Liberal Paganism and its Jooish prophets, Adam Green and Gnostic Informant [Neal Sendlak].


Support:


Give Send Go - Donations

https://www.givesendgo.com/gottmituns


Merch Store - (Still in Progress)

https://gott-mit-uns.printify.me/

---------------------------------------------------------

Sources


Story of Attis by Catullus:

https://www.perseus.tufts.edu/hopper/...


Full review video:

https://odysee.com/@KnowMoreNews:1/my...


Gnostic Informant

   / @gnosticinformant


Adam Green

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/know...


Jay Dyer Debate

   • Derek MythVision VS Jay Dyer: Heated Excha...


Sections


00:00:00 Intro Video

00:05:36 Introduction

00:07:35 Uncle Alfred

00:10:55 Son of Enos

00:13:48 Adam Green Gnostic Informant

00:24:13 Donations and Support

00:31:53 Liberalism is Paganism

00:42:38 Adam Green

00:46:46 Gnostic Informant Pro Israel

00:49:17 Adam Green Continues

00:57:46 Gnostic Informant

01:07:29 Yeshua Maccabeus

01:20:25 Hilaria Lie

01:37:40 Christ Vs. Attis

01:46:48 Pagan Sanitization

01:59:56 John Chrysostom

02:09:10 Torah Vs. Talmud

02:35:50 Jesus Vs. Orthodox Jews


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Orgu5nBCueQ


BONUS: @Unindoctrinate you were a male prostitute! 🤮🤮🤮


EXPOSED!


https://x.com/UnruledGFX/status/1955260448174927977

Keywords
adam greengnostic informantliberal paganismanti-christ attack operationgott mitt uns
