Last Date - Ryan Stinson & Randall Franks - Appalachian Sounds

https://RandallFranks.com https://www.facebook.com/RyanAnthonyStinson https://ShareAmericaFoundation.org

A RANDALL FRANKS WEB SERIES - "APPALACHIAN SOUNDS"

Appalachian Entertainer/Actor Randall Franks, "Officer Randy Goode" from TV's "In the Heat of the Night" performs with musical guests on his Americana music show "Appalachian Sounds" featuring artists from country, bluegrass, gospel, folk and the Americana musical genres.

He appears in this video with vocalist and pianist Ryan Stinson. He is known for his traditional country approach to both his new music and classics from country, pop, and rock and roll such as this performance.

On "Last Date" Randall Franks plays fiddle as Ryan plays piano on this country classic by Floyd Cramer.

Ryan Stinson has played piano since the age of 10. His talents have allowed him to perform on WSM and theaters around the south including special appearances at the Texas Troubadour Theater in Nashville, the Tribute Theater, Country Tonite Theater, and Smoky Mountain Opry Theater in Pigeon Forge, Graceland in Memphis, festivals, concerts and churches. He graduated from Luther Rice University with a degree in Religion/Ministry and he lives in Ringgold.

Stinson, a former Share America Scholar, is also a cast member of Randall Franks Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree, celebrating 80 years in 2025.

This performance was recorded at UCTV Studios in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga. Special Thanks to Judy O'Neal and the UCTV Staff.

Last Date (Floyd Cramer Jr./Sony/ATV Acuff Rose Music/BMI)

Find out more about his work at Ryan Anthony Stinson Music on Facebook.

Copyright 2025 Peach Picked Productions

Randall's music is available on ITunes and Amazon Music.

Radio can find releases here: https://airplaydirect.com/music/RandallFranks/

Copyright 2025 Peach Picked Productions

Randall Franks is a TikPik Brand Ambassador: Get Your Pik that Sticks!

https://www.tikpik.com/?ref=randall_franks