Kangmin Lee | 이강민 - This is exactly how they would treat Jesus if He were here btw





The party of tolerance everyone.





Underneath it all, and we all know this, if only in the background of our heads, their is a deliberate, sustained, and prolonged attack on the Christ. Jesus IS





https://x.com/ThePatriotWolf/status/1860163744279724422





Source: https://x.com/kangminjlee/status/1860041945026035775