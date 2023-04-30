BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dissolving The Divide Special 20th Episode - Our Series In Review
AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind
15 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 04/30/2023

Since we we had a cancellation with a guest last week, we decided to recap all our previous guests in a segment between us.  We added a few extra videos on our behalves and a few other goodies from when Derek visited Leslie & Chris in Redding, California..  


We're keeping busy with a lot, and we may have to go a few weekends this summer without any uploads due to life schedules and concentrating on conferences, which we get into a good amount in this video..   But in anticipation and careful calculation, we should be able to keep our word on getting a new video out every Sunday..  I'll be back in Redding for a few before I go to France, so we'll capture some more good moments up there to share



Links:  

The 3 Conferences:

https://freedomundernaturallaw.com

https://seedtruth.com/

https://www.nita.one/summit



Some guests are on the https://onegreatworknetwork.com/


Others have their own websites

https://www.lovetruthandbeauty.com

https://awakeninghealthcare.com/

Luvalution.net

https://www.thewizardfactory.com/

https://aswithin.org/

https://cubbywhole.com/

https://www.freeyourmindne.com/

https://www.naturallawhealth.com/

https://heartcoreproductions.com/

https://spiritualanarchist93.com/

https://chrisjantzen.com/



Leslie:   https://alivethrive.life/


Derek:    http://linktr.ee/derekbartolacelli



Thank you!  

Keywords
consciousnessnatural lawdivisionconquerdivide
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy