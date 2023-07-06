Muslim Violent UPRISING To Conquer France? Fall Of France To Mark Beginning Of European Caliphate

France is on fire as violent riots erupt.

Jim Ferguson, former Parliamentary candidate for the Brexit party, joins Stew to talk about the Muslim uprising in France.

Muslims in France are rioting because of the death of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk.

Nahel Merzouk was driving his Mercedes through bus lanes at high speed until he got caught in traffic and was approached by two police on motorcycles.

As the police tried to detain Merzouk, he instead slammed on the pedal to try and flee the scene, and one of the officers shot and killed Merzouk.

If Merzouke had simply obeyed the law, he’d still be alive.

However, France’s underclass blames police, and has exploded in rioting.

They’re burning cars, trucks, and entire buildings and the rioting has gone on for a week without stopping.

Muslims see France as a country they are conquering, just as they tried to conquer it a thousand years ago.

Men, women, and children have been savagely beaten.

Libraries and schools have been burnt to the ground and all of this appears to be coordinated.

The destruction in France could easily be seen in the United Kingdom, the U.S. and other countries who support mass invasion via immigration.

World Economic Forum elites may be behind these riots so they can roll out more Orwellian speech controls.

We are witnessing the destruction of the Nation State in France.

The exact same thing is happening at the southern border in the United States.

The French police are being told to stand down.

Some police organizations are threatening to defy Macron to protect French citizens.

Political correctness equates to national suicide.



