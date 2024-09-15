3 Simple Steps to Boost Your Immune System - Nutrition Seminar - Medea Galligan, MS

For those of you who have or have not investigated nutrition, you may find some valuable information in this seminar presented by Medea Galligan, held in West Central FL. She shares the work she does, and the fundamentals she works upon with her clients. Notably, she helps us see that diets do not work, and there needs to be an individualized approach.

Note: Had to use an older camera, sorry about that.

More of Medea's work: https://medeashealthylifestyleconcepts.com/ & https://www.NewEarthNaturalMedicine.com

Powerful Book Going Deep Into The Problem and Solution (Over 200 philosophers, 440 pages): https://theliberator.us/book

Ancient Chinese Wisdom: https://nita.one/tao

Big Online Event With Over 50 Speakers & Tons Of Resources: https://theliberator.us/show

The Liberator 2 Newsletter, Network, Get Involved: https://theliberator.us

All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth

-

#healthtips #healthylifestyle #healthyfood #healthyliving #diet #diettips #dieting #healthcoach #iin #powerfulvideo #motivational #inspirational #powerful #powerfulmotivation #powerfulvideo