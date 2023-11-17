‘Concerns continue to rise’: Joe Biden falling behind in latest polls

Political journalist John Fund says concerns are continuing to rise as Donald Trump continues to pull ahead in the latest polling. “The polls are budging, they’re being confirmed by additional polls,” Mr Fund told Sky News host James Morrow. "I believe in the end the Democratic Party realises that it can either go down to a defeat up and down the ticket or it can change the top of the ticket and hope that changes the conversation. "I believe the Democratic Party will continue to try and find a way to convince Joe Biden not to run and that may even involve in the end saying that the Hunter Biden thing is going to surface." Mr Fund said he believes the Democratic Party is starting to become desperate ahead of the 2024 presidential election.







