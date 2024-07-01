© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
9mmSMG - Don't kick in the door to a hotel, and you won't get your bell rung.
Source: https://x.com/9mm_smg/status/1807408282597740868
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/108akx
AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://www.reddit.com/r/idiocracy/comments/1ds4pkr/dont_kick_in_the_door_to_a_hotel_and_you_wont_get/