BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Miles Guo: If Americans want to be safe, they must stop supporting the CCP, which does not represent the Chinese people!
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
0 view • 03/03/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2a7rs491aa

3/1/2023 Miles Guo: If Americans want to be safe, they must stop supporting the CCP, which does not represent the Chinese people! The New Federal State of China and the Whistleblowers’ Movement are like water and food that humans must consume, while the CCP is like feces that must be excreted. The battleground between America and the CCP is not in Beijing, but in the US. Citizens of the NFSC demand that the US government thoroughly investigate the truths about the unrestricted lawfare and frame-up launched by the CCP against my fellow fighters and me.

#US #takedowntheCCP #unrestrictedlawfare #Chinese≠CCP


3/1/2023 文贵直播：美国要想安全，请停止支持中共！中共不能代表中国人！新中国联邦、爆料革命是人类必需的水和食物，而中共却是人必排的排泄物；美国和中共的战场不在北京，而在美国；新中国联邦人要求美国彻查中共对文贵和战友们发起的司法超限战和陷害的真相！

#美国 #灭共 #司法超限战 #中共不代表中国人


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy