NIGHT SHADOWS 04262023 -- Is Sun Disease and Unknown Cosmic Rays Causing Insanity?
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
220 followers
208 views • 04/27/2023

April seems to have vanished quickly, and here in the North Country temps are below normal most of the time. Then we have China cutting off Taiwan and it seems an invasion will be coming any time now, and NATO keeps pushing at Putin as it longs for a WW3. But is it possible that Sun Disease and unknown cosmic rays are the primary cause of mankind's growing insanity and that leads to the unleashing of nuclear war? It appears that cosmic intruders are the primary cause of our global civilization's demise, and the RICH MEN have spent trillions in an effort to escape the coming wrath! Lots of news just under the surface and so it goes...

Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241

Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!

Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI  54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317

BRIGHTEON:  https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940

The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

FREE!!  Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view

