Soukyuugurentai (1996, Arcade)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
7 followers
18 views • 4 months ago

Soukyuugurentai (also known as Terra Diver;  蒼穹紅蓮隊 - "Blue Sky Sky Crimson Lotus Squad")  is a vertically scrolling shootem'up developed and published by Eighintg/Raizing. The game also came out for Saturn and Playstation.

the 2050s, environmental disasters have made Earth increasingly uninhabitable, so mankind has shifted towards space. This has led to creation of private corporations offering space travel and setting up colonies. The largest of them, the Jin-sei Corporation, have set up a private self-defence force to protect their interests, the Soukyuugurentai. You take the role of one out of three pilots who is working for Jin-sei and take on various missions against eco terrorists, rival corporations and revolutionary forces.

You can choose between three different pilots/fighters to play. There is one main weapon which can be upgraded by collecting P symbols, and a limited number of bombs. By holding down the fire button, you ship creates a large scanning grip. Each enemy entering the grid will be by lock-on target, similar to the lock-on in Rayforce. Once you release the button, all locked-on target will be hit by homing shots.

shootemupeightingraizingarcade game
