How One Man Helped Lower the Human Mind in 3 Generations – Edward Bernays

This is the account of how one man related to Freud, Tavistock and the House of Windsor changed the culture of America using social programming. By the way he also invented Public Relations. Set up the chess board and be prepared to be pushed around.

