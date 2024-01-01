Create New Account
How One Man Helped Lower the Human Mind in 3 Generations – Edward Bernays
Crrow777 Radio
This is the account of how one man related to Freud, Tavistock and the House of Windsor changed the culture of America using social programming. By the way he also invented Public Relations. Set up the chess board and be prepared to be pushed around.

Episode 078 - October 2017

https://www.crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/

https://www.crrow777radio.com/episodes/

Keywords
social engineeringpublic relationsedward bernayscrrow777

