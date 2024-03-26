© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did you know JFK was about to force AIPAC to register as a foreign agent in 1963?
And then, that November, right as it was about to happen he magically got pew pewd
and to this day AIPAC openly brags about how it buys our politicians on behalf of Israel because that’s “good for democracy”
https://twitter.com/Cancelcloco/status/1770858835831365655