After the accident, the dog lay alone in the middle of a wide avenue with endless sadness

Pitiful Animal





Apr 5, 2024





At Kerman Khodro Avenue towards Shahryar, Zagros Industrial Park - South Golberg, Golchin Fifth, Elahiye.

Right in front of the Barzin Sanat company, the dog was lying under the trees.

He had a serious accident, he broke his lumbar vertebrae very badly

My mind reeled when I saw his predicament.

After more than 15 minutes of struggling, I finally took Tala to the vet.

After talking with the doctor, I also understood more about Tala's condition.

The doctor said that his hope of survival was not much.

But we could say nice things

I wanted to give Tala a little sense of hope

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KgVJWo9VzQo