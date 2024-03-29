BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Luciferians use HATE and FORCE; GOD uses LOVE and ATTRACTION: Supreme dichotomy writ large MVI_9249
EK the Urban Yeti
EK the Urban Yeti
282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
21 views • 03/29/2024

Our world is currently, and historically, under the sway of people who are in the thrall of fear, hatred, and the use of force, to achieve their goals. As immensely challenging as it is today, for those of us who aspire to, and strive for, the Godly approach to living, this iniquitous era will eventually be a blip in world history, a testament to at least two things: the stupidity of Lucifer and his devotees, and the majesty and forbearance of God, and his followers. God has perfect OVERCONTROL.

Keywords
godlovejesussinspiritualityreligionluciferianismcrucifixionsufferinghateservicejoyenlightenmentlast suppertranscendencebetrayaliniquityblissforbearanceeternalisationsoul of survival valuemoral agencylaying ones life down for ones friendsovercontrol
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy